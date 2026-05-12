Lansing encampment residents displaced after no trespassing orders issued at two south side sites

LANSING, Mich — Two south Lansing encampments have been nearly cleared after no trespassing orders were filed and enforced, leaving unhoused residents with nowhere to go.

The encampments — one along South Pennsylvania and another on Perry Robinson Circle — were both located on properties owned by two different churches. Both churches brought the issue to the Lansing Police Department, which then enforced the orders. The city says both locations had multiple incidents of illegal burning.

One unhoused woman living at the South Pennsylvania encampment, who asked that her identity be protected, said she has been without housing for about two years after a housing crisis forced her out.

"We were staying in a house and it got red tagged because of black mold and we tried to get help but there was no help right away, so we just became homeless."

She said she has lived at the encampment for about a year and described life there as difficult, but noted a sense of community among residents.

"For the most part, its pretty bad, but sometimes it could be good."

On the no trespassing orders, she was direct.

"It's bull crap, we shouldn't have to leave, there's other camps they aren't messing with why me swift us."

When asked what she hopes happens next, she said: "Hopefully get some kind of resources to help us."

Michelle Gondal with Essential Blessings said she understands the need to protect private property, but believes resources should have been in place before residents were asked to leave.

"Yes, they have to leave but we need to do it in a better way than knocking on someone's tent, telling them that they have to go at 4 am."

Gondal called for a coordinated community response.

"A solution would be for all of the organizations and services to come together and access what these people really need."

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Greater Lansing responded to a request for comment with a statement that read in part: "Since asking LPD to issue a vacate order, the congregation has become more deeply aware of the complexities around homelessness in Lansing, and is looking for ways to respond that reflect the congregation's values, including the inherent worth and dignity of every person."

The second church that owns one of the properties has not responded to a request for comment.

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