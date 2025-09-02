Lansing Empowerment Network receives FOX 47's 3 degree guarantee for gun violence prevention work

LANSING, Mich. — The Lansing Empowerment Network has been named FOX 47's 3 degree guarantee recipient for September, recognizing the organization's efforts to combat gun violence in the 517 area code.

The recognition comes as Lansing faces concerning gun violence statistics. According to the Lansing Police Department, there have been 32 non-fatal shootings and 5 fatal shootings so far this year.

"Those numbers are just unacceptable," said Michael Lynn Jr., advocate and founder of the Lansing Empowerment Network.

Lynn emphasizes his organization's zero-tolerance approach to gun violence.

"We don't want to see any fatal or non-fatal shootings - that's the bar I set. We want to see zero, zero, zero," Lynn said.

The Lansing Empowerment Network has been operating for about 2 years, working at the grassroots level to address issues contributing to gun violence.

"We're working on the grassroots level to deal with upsetting issues that are contributing with gun violence," Lynn said.

The organization has found success through its Lansing 360 meetings held every Wednesday. These gatherings bring together community members, activists and law enforcement.

"All that comes together to figure out what people are doing, where gaps are and where support is needed in the city. It's really a place for people to come be apart of the movement and change," Lynn said.

The 3 degree guarantee recognition comes with funding that Lynn says will have immediate impact.

"That money will be immediately impactful - we have families that are in need right now that the money would go toward food or assistance to them while they're dealing with their trauma from gun violence or someone their love is in the hospital," Lynn said.

Lynn encourages community involvement in addressing gun violence, emphasizing the personal stakes for all residents.

When asked to complete the sentence "I am a resident and I should get involved with gun violence because...," Lynn responded: "I could be next, my kid could be next, my family could be next. It's not just a government problem, and I think that the biggest thing people don't recognize is that we are all apart of the issue."

