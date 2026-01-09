Lansing Cuban restaurant owner fears for family as U.S.-Cuba tensions escalate

LANSING, Mich — President Donald Trump's remarks about Cuba in the wake of a surprise U.S. military raid in Venezuela are growing fears among Cuban Americans in mid-Michigan.



President Trump told reporters he believes Cuba will 'fall' following the U.S. operation last weekend that captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Cuba lost a major source of oil and cash following the surprise raid.

A Lansing restaurant owner and Cuban native is growing worried for family and friends in her homeland.

Five days a week, Yanelis Lopez stirs flavors from home for mid-Michigan neighbors to enjoy at La Mulata Restaurant in Lansing, where she has cooked Cuban and Mexican cuisine for the last seven months.

"It's something that I really love to do because I always love to cook for my family," Lopez said.

Lopez left her home in Havana 20 years ago to escape communism and has lived in Lansing ever since.

"We are very grateful to be here and get the opportunity to work and change our life and help people," Lopez said. "Unfortunately in my country we don't have freedom of speech."

Cuba is always on Lopez's mind, as well as loved ones living without steady food, water or power on the island.

"Now it's hard. Really hard for my family and friends [in Cuba]," Lopez told me Thursday inside her restaurant on the city's south side. "The country is struggling with more power outages, no water. It's the same problem but now it's worse."

Cuba lost a major source of oil and cash following the U.S. raid that captured Venezuela's president. Fresh off the military victory, President Donald Trump told reporters that Cuba's government may collapse.

"I think it's just going to fall. I don't think we need any action. I think it's going down. It's going down for the count," Trump said.

Trump ruled out military action, but top officials say Cuba's communist government is a target.

"It's going to be hard for the elders and the kids," Lopez said.

Critics warn the U.S. has no plan for a potential collapse of Cuba, adding that mass migration could follow. The White House also moved to limit legal pathways for Cubans seeking refuge.

"It's breaking my heart but it's not too much that we can do unfortunately," Lopez said.

At home, Lopez believes immigration crackdowns are keeping customers away from her restaurant.

"They're afraid to go to a restaurant. They're afraid to go to dance," Lopez said. "I think this it's affecting every business in this country."

Lopez holds onto hope that Cuba finds stability. For now, she's focused on keeping her restaurant stable one plate at a time.

"Thank you to my community, to my city for the support," Lopez said, adding that customers can come to salsa nights on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

President Trump insists Cuba's days under communist rule are numbered, but it's unclear how that will all play out.

