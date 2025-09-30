Lansing church increases security measures after deadly Grand Blanc Township church shootinG

LANSING, Mich — A Lansing church is strengthening its security measures following a deadly mass shooting at a church in Grand Blanc Township that left four people dead and eight injured.

Kingdom Ministries Senior Pastor Terrence King said the tragedy has prompted his congregation to take a hard look at safety protocols at their 34,000 square foot facility, which houses three churches on Sundays, a Head Start program and other activities.

"We see that if it happened there it could happen anywhere," King said. "So while this happened in Grand Blanc, at a Mormon church, we're concerned about the people there and we're concerned about the people in Lansing within our own house."

The church has installed 13 security cameras throughout the building to monitor activity.

"They provide eyes for us to see what's going on and in the event that something happens that's not right or safe," King said.

Beyond surveillance, Kingdom Ministries offers self-defense classes and employs security personnel.

"Generally speaking they are referred to as security guards, but we tend to view them as family that are keeping our area safe," King said.

King said the church is working with a consultant who has a background in police work to evaluate and improve their safety measures.

"He has met with our leadership team about what we should and should not be doing about safety," King said.

On Tuesday afternoon, the congregation held a prayer service for the victims of the Grand Blanc Township shooting.

"Please lord, heal our nation… we need you," one prayer leader said. "We raise up these families in Grand Blanc who have lost loved ones."

King described feeling "emotionally torn up" when he learned about the shooting.

"It is very shaking and unnerving," King said.

Despite the tragedy, King said the congregation is holding onto their faith that things will improve, citing Philippians 4:13: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

