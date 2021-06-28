Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Lansing 17-year-old charged in fatal shooting on Jolly Road in south Lansing

items.[0].image.alt
Lansing Police Department, 2021
Jaydin Devon Wilder
Posted at 11:05 AM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 11:05:27-04

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jemaris Jarmel Leek Jr.

Jaydin Devon Wilder, also 17, has been charged with murder, felony firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent in connection with Leek's fatal shooting in the 2900 block of Jolly Road on June 16.

Wilder was arrested Friday and arraigned Saturday in 54-A District Court. He was denied bond and is scheduled to appear in court in July.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

larry wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy