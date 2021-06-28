Lansing 17-year-old charged in fatal shooting on Jolly Road in south Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — Lansing police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jemaris Jarmel Leek Jr.
Jaydin Devon Wilder, also 17, has been charged with murder, felony firearm and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent in connection with Leek's fatal shooting in the 2900 block of Jolly Road on June 16.
Wilder was arrested Friday and arraigned Saturday in 54-A District Court. He was denied bond and is scheduled to appear in court in July.
