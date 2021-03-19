Lansing 11-year-old completes 50 yard challenge and not by running

LANSING, Mich. — Patrick McClellan has put in a lot of hours mowing and shoveling over the past few months.

The Lansing 11-year-old just completed the 50-Yard Challenge with Raising Men Lawn Care.

Larry Wallace, FOX 47 News, 2021

“It was a challenge put out from Raising Lawn Care in Huntsville Alabama,” said Patrick’s mom Carie. “It was for anybody 7 to 17 to go out and mow lawns, shovel snow and pick up trash for elderly people, disabled and the military.”

For about five months, Patrick worked hard in all weather conditions to provide lawn care to 50 Lansing residents.

Larry Wallace, FOX 47 News, 2021

Whether he had a shovel in his hand or a lawn mower, Patrick said, the best part was getting connected with the community. His mom, Carie, couldn’t be happier.

“I was very proud of him,” Carie said. “Patrick’s a good kid and he’s got a big heart , so it didn’t surprise me that he wanted to do something like this for the community.”

While teaching kids the importance of giving back, the challenge motivates them to be better in life, and finishing it comes with a gift.

“When they finished, they received a brand-new lawn mower, weed trimmer and leaf blower from Rodney Smith Jr. with Raising Len Lawn care,” Carie said.

Patrick said he wants to keep giving back, but, for now, he’s happy to have been able to do this good deed.

“It kinda makes me happy because I was able to help elderly people, so they don’t have to hurt themselves going out and doing it,” he said.

Watch the full interview with Patrick McClellan