Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

LAFCU presents zoo adventure to encourage reading

items.[0].image.alt
Potter Park Zoo, 2021
Otter at Potter Park Zoo
Posted at 10:05 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 10:05:52-04

LANSING, Mich. — LAFCU’s May virtual reading event for Michigan kids is all about rhinos and otters.

The Michigan credit union will present LAFCU Listen & Learn Zoo Animals, Wednesday, May 26, 7 p.m. The free event is designed to encourage children up to age 12 to read through fun, interesting and informative ways.

LAFCU Listen & Learn Zoo Animals

Participants will join LAFCU in a live, virtual visit to Potter Park Zoo, Lansing. They will learn about otters and rhinos, including the zoo’s rare black rhino calf, Jaali, from zoo staff, and they can sing along with Lansing Children's Choir. LAFCU’s mascot, LAFF-E the Cow, will make a special appearance.

Key to the event is a “wild and fun” storytime presented by Jean Fellows of Grand Ledge Area District Library, a presenting partner of the LAFCU event.

Three participants will each be awarded a $20 eGift card for a bookstore.

Rhino at Potter Park Zoo

“The LAFCU Listen & Learn series provides immersion into a singular topic that revolves around reading, learning and performing,” said Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, LAFCU chief marketing officer and chief diversity officer. “Presenting these virtual events helps support the LAFCU philosophy of ‘Your Credit Union for Life.’ Reading achievement is critical to success in life, and LAFCU wants to provide support along the way.”

Winners of the LAFCU Zoo Animals Coloring Contest will be announced during the event. The six zoo-related coloring pages used for the contest are still available for download at www.lafcu.com/color for fun.

Otters at Potter Park Zoo

Registration for the virtual LAFCU Listen & Learn Zoo Animals May 26 is at www.LAFCU.com/read. Using a provided web link, registrants can view the event on computers, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs. No additional software is required.

The LAFCU Listen & Learn Program also offers ongoing virtual readings of children’s books by phone and YouTube videos. Volunteer readers can register at https://bit.ly/LAFCUVolunteers

More information about the LAFCU Listen & Learn Program is at www.lafcu.com/read.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

larry wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy