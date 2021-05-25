LAFCU presents zoo adventure to encourage reading

LANSING, Mich. — LAFCU’s May virtual reading event for Michigan kids is all about rhinos and otters.

The Michigan credit union will present LAFCU Listen & Learn Zoo Animals, Wednesday, May 26, 7 p.m. The free event is designed to encourage children up to age 12 to read through fun, interesting and informative ways.

LAFCU, 2021

Participants will join LAFCU in a live, virtual visit to Potter Park Zoo, Lansing. They will learn about otters and rhinos, including the zoo’s rare black rhino calf, Jaali, from zoo staff, and they can sing along with Lansing Children's Choir. LAFCU’s mascot, LAFF-E the Cow, will make a special appearance.

Key to the event is a “wild and fun” storytime presented by Jean Fellows of Grand Ledge Area District Library, a presenting partner of the LAFCU event.

Three participants will each be awarded a $20 eGift card for a bookstore.

Potter Park Zoo, 2021

“The LAFCU Listen & Learn series provides immersion into a singular topic that revolves around reading, learning and performing,” said Kelli Ellsworth Etchison, LAFCU chief marketing officer and chief diversity officer. “Presenting these virtual events helps support the LAFCU philosophy of ‘Your Credit Union for Life.’ Reading achievement is critical to success in life, and LAFCU wants to provide support along the way.”

Winners of the LAFCU Zoo Animals Coloring Contest will be announced during the event. The six zoo-related coloring pages used for the contest are still available for download at www.lafcu.com/color for fun.

Potter Park Zoo, 2021

Registration for the virtual LAFCU Listen & Learn Zoo Animals May 26 is at www.LAFCU.com/read. Using a provided web link, registrants can view the event on computers, tablets, smartphones and smart TVs. No additional software is required.

The LAFCU Listen & Learn Program also offers ongoing virtual readings of children’s books by phone and YouTube videos. Volunteer readers can register at https://bit.ly/LAFCUVolunteers

More information about the LAFCU Listen & Learn Program is at www.lafcu.com/read.

