Justice League of Greater Lansing raises $600,000 in reparations to support Black community

LANSING, Mich — LANSING, Mich. — The Justice League of Greater Lansing has raised $600,000 in reparations funding to support the Black community, with a significant portion going toward educational scholarships for local students.

Eastern High School graduate Cameron Minor is counting down the days until his freshman year at Western Michigan University, where he plans to study personal finance and sports management.

"My plan is to study personal finance. And I am also trying to study sports management," Minor said.

Big college plans required preparation for Minor, who has been busy applying for financial aid.

"I just been filling out a lot of scholarships writing a whole lot of essays," he said.

But one scholarship stood out to Minor — the Justice League of Greater Lansing reparation scholarship.

"It deals with our people. And its values is what I believe in, so being a recipient of the scholarship means a lot to me," Minor said.

Minor was one of 10 recipients of the scholarship this year, with each student receiving $2,500. The effort started in 2021.

"We want to help close the racial wealth gap for the 100,000 African Americans who are descendants of slaves in the greater Lansing area," said Prince Solace, president of the Justice League of Greater Lansing.

Solace said the group has been able to complete that mission by seeking reparations from local churches. The reparations funding is being used to close the racial wealth gap in housing, business and education.

"To date, we have raised $600,000 and operational fees to help carry our mission," Solace said.

Thanks to the donors, Solace said his group has been able to provide resources for Black businesses, improve housing in Black neighborhoods and provide 20 Black students with scholarships that give them hope for their future.

"My eventual goal is to become a financial advisor for athletes," Minor said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

