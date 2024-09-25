Judge grants receivership over Sycamore Townhomes

LANSING, Mich — Living at Sycamore Townhomes for 2 years, Sandra Hill said her front yard view is just embarrassing. It’s filled with pot holes, over flowing dumpsters and sidings on apartments falling off.

“All these little kids around here, they don't deserve to play in a yard like this,” Hill said,

But Hill said the issues outside are just scratching the surface, She said it's the issues inside that are making things really hard on her and other residents.

“The water issues, ceilings falling in, cockroaches, bed bugs,’ Hill said.

Hill said she has complained to management but has gotten no where.

But complaints have gotten the attention of the city, Last year... after years of battling with Sycamore's owner, Woodside Meadows Apartments LLC, in the courtroom, the city pink tagged all 339 units and red tagged 147 units because of issues like deteriorated roofs, infestations of rodents and furnaces not working properly. But city officials say that didn't solve the problem.

Bringing us current, a federal judge stepped in and granted a receivership over the property, siding with the city saying its a public nuisance.

We tried to get Woodside's thoughts on this, but when we were on location - we were asked by a property manager to leave, and she also told us she didn't know the number to corporate.