INVESTIGATION: Former dentist office, turned home pink tagged

The former dentist office was pink tagged by the City of Lansing in March.

During the time of the tagging, two women were living in the building.

Monica Gudith finds herself at a Southside storage facility where she's moved her stuff. That's because right now she doesn't have a home to put it in -- after the location she was staying at was pink tagged about a month ago.

“It’s kinda hard,” Gudith said.

Gudith said she was fleeing from an abusive relationship last year and saw an ad on Facebook for the location, on West Mount Hope.

Come to find out its - a former dentist office, that does not have a valid renter's certificate, which led to the city of Lansing pink tagging it.

We found out the city also deemed the property “unsafe”, but what makes this even more complicated is Monica wasn't allegedly the only one living in the property during this time.

“I was a single mom who fell on hard times, who had lost her job and had no where to go,” Elaina Bell said.

While Gudith rented out one room, Bell said she rented out the other two for for herself and her three children.

“There are certain things I didn't know cuz I, not a landlord,” Bell said. But the room my kids were staying in, didn't have a window. So if there was a fire, they wouldn't had been able to get out.”

They said person they rented from was woman named Pastor La Donna Morrell,

Pastor Morrell didn't want to go on camera, but said renting out the spaces was a part of a program she started to help women struggling. She also tells me she's not the owner of the building.

According to Lansing's public records, The building is owned by a company named Discover Group LLC. We couldn't find a number for them, but was able to get a Lansing address. No one got back to us when we went to the location.

Going back to Gudith and Bell, both women said they're recovering from this experience.

Bell has found a place to live, but unfortunately, Gudith said she's in a shelter and still actively looking for a home.