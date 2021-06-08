Ingham County Sheriff's Office Delhi Division will get new leader in July

LANSING, Mich. — Chauncey Shattuck will take over as head of the Ingham County Sheriff's Office Delhi Division in July.

Shattuck, a 14-year veteran, will assume the role following Lt. Eric Jungel's retirement.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth said this is a homecoming for Shattuck.

"He is well-respected throughout the law enforcement community and has developed a strong reputation for building bridges both inside and outside the department," Wriggelsworth said. "He is a proven leader in community policing and will continue Lt. Jungel’s stellar reputation for serving the Delhi Township community and its residents."

Lt. Jungel has led the Sheriff's Office Delhi Division since 2018.

In a statement, Delhi Township Manager Tracy Miller thanked him "for his years of service and dedication to keeping our community safe, a key component of making Delhi Township a great place to live, work and raise a family.

"We are excited to welcome Lt. Shattuck back to our community and I have no doubt he will continue the Division’s strong commitment to the people of Delhi Township,” she said.

