Watch Now
In Your NeighborhoodDelhi Twp - Holt - Dimondale - Southside Lansing

Actions

Ingham County sheriff's deputies investigate suspicious death of kayaker in Delhi Twp.

Burchfield Park
Lauren Shields 2022
Burchfield Park
Burchfield Park
Posted at 2:27 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 14:29:08-04

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a suspicious death of a kayaker in Burchfield Park Friday night.

A group of kayakers reported that a 30-year-old man had gone missing from their group.

The Capital Area Dive Team searched the area and found the missing man dead in the river south of the park.

Deputies later publicly identified the man as Jeffrey Lynn-Ellis Spade from Lansing.

"There were no obvious signs of trauma to Mr. Spade. The Ingham County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is waiting on an autopsy report to determine the cause of death," a news release said.

Anyone with information about the death should call the sheriff's office at 517-676-8202.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Hannah McIlree

5:13 PM, Nov 14, 2022

Holt, Diamondale, Delhi Township

Neighborhood Reporter

Hannah McIlree

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter