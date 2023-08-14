Ingham County sheriff's deputies investigate suspicious death of kayaker in Delhi Twp.

LANSING, Mich. — Ingham County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating a suspicious death of a kayaker in Burchfield Park Friday night.

A group of kayakers reported that a 30-year-old man had gone missing from their group.

The Capital Area Dive Team searched the area and found the missing man dead in the river south of the park.

Deputies later publicly identified the man as Jeffrey Lynn-Ellis Spade from Lansing.

"There were no obvious signs of trauma to Mr. Spade. The Ingham County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau is waiting on an autopsy report to determine the cause of death," a news release said.

Anyone with information about the death should call the sheriff's office at 517-676-8202.

