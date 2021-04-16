Ingham County Schools return to remote learning due to an increase in COVID cases

LANSING, Mich. — Due to the increase in COVID cases, school districts within Ingham County have announced they will continue remote instruction for the week of April 19.

As of April 14, Ingham County has over 20,000 confirmed cases, 313 reported deaths, over 3,000 active cases, and 16,154 recovered cases.

Williamston Community Schools and Holt Public Schools will have high school students resume remote learning, while elementary, middle, and junior high students will resume in person. Holt will also resume in-person learning for early childhood.

“We want to make sure that we're providing students the best possible educational opportunity that we can, which is being in person at school. We know that's where students learn best. But the COVID is obviously a major concern; we want to make sure our students and our staff and our community as a whole are safe,” said Adam Spina, Superintendent for Williamston Community Schools.

East Lansing Public Schools have paused remote learning for the next two weeks. Students attending East Lansing High School and MacDonald Middle School will be fully remote until April 23.

Holt and East Lansing Public Schools have also paused in-person special education programs.

