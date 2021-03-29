Ingham County partnering with Voces de la Communidad for a Spanish-language vaccine town hall

LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Health Department is partnering with Voces de la Communidad, Planned Parenthood, and Queering Medicine for a Spanish-language virtual town hall on Tuesday.

The event will discuss vaccine availability and answer questions about the process. The event will start at 7:00 p.m on Zoom. Community members can register at tiny.cc/CafecitoLansing .

The town hall will feature a panel of health experts who can answer COVID-19 related questions.

According to the state Department of Health and Human Services dashboard, more than 30,000 Hispanic Michiganders have received their first dose of the vaccine, while a little more than 16,000 have received the second dose.

