Ingham County Health Department hosts Vax Your Pack event at Potter Park Zoo

Mikayla Temple, WSYM, 2021. A peacock walked around the pop up vaccine clinic.

The Ingham County Health Department set up a mobile COVID vaccine clinic outside Potter Park Zoo on Saturday, giving free admission to anyone who got the vaccine that day.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail

“Just trying to be out where people are, get out into the community, get the community sites and Trish one of our staff here had this idea that we’d do this vax your pack event at the zoo,” said Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail.

Anyone over the age of 12 could receive the Pfizer vaccine at the pop-up clinic. As long as one person in a family got the vaccine, everyone with them could get into the zoo for free.

“We hand them an admission pass and they actually can come in today or if you don’t want to come in today you can keep that pass and come some other time,” Vail said.

Mikayla Temple. WSYM, 2021. Tents and vaccine stations were set up for those who came out to get their vaccine.

Vail said hosting vaccine events like these are important for convenience and providing an incentive for the community.

“All of these events are going to be slower than the mass vaccination kinds of things, but every vaccine in an arm, every additional person that gets vaccinated is one more person vaccinated and that’s our goal at this point in time," Vail said. "If it’s just one at a time, one at a time, one at a time we’re here to get it done.”

While the event was only scheduled for Saturday nine to three, Vail said, if they decide to host it again in the future, the start time will probably be a little later.

"We were here at nine in the morning, so I think we've learned if we come again, 9 in the morning is a little too early," Vail said. "But things started picking up a little while later and they've been doing a really steady pace."

