Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Ingham County Health Department hosting free HIV testing site for National HIV Test Day

items.[0].image.alt
Amanda Darche
Flyer for HIV testing site
HIV Testing Flyer
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 16:57:57-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Health Department is hosting a free HIV testing site on Friday, June 25.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing is anonymous and confidential. The event is open to the public, no picture I.D. or proof of insurance is required. Residents will be able to get their results in 20 minutes.

Everyone who gets tested will be given a Meijer gift card.

No appointments are needed, the event will take place at Forest Community Health & Dental located at 2316 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI 48910.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

larry wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy