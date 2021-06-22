Ingham County Health Department hosting free HIV testing site for National HIV Test Day

LANSING, Mich. — The Ingham County Health Department is hosting a free HIV testing site on Friday, June 25.

The event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Testing is anonymous and confidential. The event is open to the public, no picture I.D. or proof of insurance is required. Residents will be able to get their results in 20 minutes.

Everyone who gets tested will be given a Meijer gift card.

No appointments are needed, the event will take place at Forest Community Health & Dental located at 2316 S Cedar St, Lansing, MI 48910.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

