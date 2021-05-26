Watch
Ingham County announces the opening of public beaches, starting Memorial Day Weekend

Posted at 4:43 PM, May 26, 2021
LANSING, Mich. — Officials with Ingham County say they’re allowing residents to “Splash and Swim into Summer” this year.

On Wednesday, the county announced they will be opening the public beaches at Burchfield Park Hawk Island and Lansing Park - South, starting on May 29.

There will be trained lifeguards at each location everyday from 12:00 pm and 8:00 pm. There will also be “Swim at your own risk,” hours every day between 9:00 am and 12:00 pm.

Below are the addresses of each public beach:

- Burchfield Park is located at 881 Grovenburg Road in Holt.
- Hawk Island is located at 1601 East Cavanaugh Road in Lansing.
- Lake Lansing Park-South is located at 1621 Pike Street in Haslett.

