Hood 2 Hood works to combat gun violence across Lansing neighborhoods

LANSING, Mich — A Lansing group is working to address gun violence across the city, bringing resources and prevention efforts directly to neighborhoods identified as high risk.

The Lansing Police Department has reported 13 non-fatal shootings and 1 fatal shooting so far this year.

"Those numbers aren't just numbers for me, they're real lives that are being impacted," said Michael Taylor.

Michael Taylor, also known as Mike X, works in advocacy and prevention through his role with Hood 2 Hood. He says gun violence is not a problem isolated to any single neighborhood.

"The thing about gun violence, is it's not just a one sided thing," Taylor said.

"I am the organizer of Hood 2 Hood, CVI, and community outreach," Taylor said.

Hood 2 Hood started last year. The group begins its work by identifying at-risk areas across the city. One area Taylor says has been on their radar is the intersection of Chestnut and Hillsdale, where a mass shooting injuring 6 people happened just a few weeks back.

"We knew Pete's market was a hotspot, before it became an issue… we also know Comstock park is another neighborhood that needs us this summer," Taylor said.

Once at-risk areas are identified, Hood 2 Hood brings resources directly to those nearby.

"We bring resources like clothing, we bring government agencies in and other organizations that are doing community work," Taylor said.

For those at risk of involvement in gun violence, Taylor says the organization takes direct prevention action. He draws on his own experience to connect with those individuals.

"I grew up and got involved in the streets and got really deep into it… and ended up doing 17 years in prison. Inside of prison, I realized a lot of things that lead me here there are things that could prevent those lines of going to prison," Taylor said.

With his life now turned around, Taylor says the mission of Hood 2 Hood comes down to something personal.

"I am the father of two toddler boys… and I look forward to them growing up in Lansing and I DONT WANT the culture we have now to be the culture they grow up in," Taylor said.

Hood 2 Hood will hold a summer cookout on Sunday, May 17, at Durant Park. The organization says everyone is welcome to attend and take advantage of the resources available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

