Holt Wrestling Club creates scholarship in honor of late coach Rocky Shaft

LANSING, Mich. — The Holt High School wrestling club has created a scholarship in honor of the late wrestling coach Rocky Shaft.

"Holt was him. And he was Holt. He loved the community, loved being part of the Holt public and of wrestling," said Shaft's daughter, Heather Shaft-Hanton.

Shaft was the Holt wrestling coach for 47 years before passing away earlier this summer. The wrestling club is selling T-shirts to raise money for a scholarship in his memory.

The shirts will read, "The fun is in the memory," which was one of Shaft's famous sayings.

"These shirts are going to provide an opportunity to give kids opportunities that they may not have gotten," said Holt High School wrestling coach Stan Granger.

The price of the shirts will range from $18 to $25 depending on size. The proceeds will go toward helping Holt wrestling students with college applications and other college necessities.

Students will submit a letter on why they need the scholarship, and then the Shaft family will take a vote.

Granger used to wrestle for Shaft and believes this scholarship is everything his former coach stood for.

"Rock was about making sure these kids had success and given them everything that he could find in every avenue he could do," Granger said.

The wrestling club plans to do this fundraiser every year.

