Menu

Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Holt students prepare 6,000 easter eggs for drive-through hunt

items.[0].image.alt
Yasmeen Ludy
Students filling Easter eggs with candy
Students filling easter eggs with candy
Posted at 9:51 AM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 11:01:24-04

LANSING, Mich. — The Easter Bunny will be returning to Holt, after the pandemic canceled last year’s festivities. With the help of students, Holt will host a drive-through Easter egg hunt.

For the past three days, students from Holt High School and Holt Junior High School have spent time after school filling Easter eggs with candy.

Families and local businesses have donated candy to make the hunt happen. So far, the students have filled 6,000 eggs.

The drive-through will take place at Holt High School from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m on April 3. Families can drive through in their vehicles, and volunteers will put the candy in their cars.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy