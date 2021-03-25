Holt students prepare 6,000 easter eggs for drive-through hunt

LANSING, Mich. — The Easter Bunny will be returning to Holt, after the pandemic canceled last year’s festivities. With the help of students, Holt will host a drive-through Easter egg hunt.

For the past three days, students from Holt High School and Holt Junior High School have spent time after school filling Easter eggs with candy.

Families and local businesses have donated candy to make the hunt happen. So far, the students have filled 6,000 eggs.

The drive-through will take place at Holt High School from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m on April 3. Families can drive through in their vehicles, and volunteers will put the candy in their cars.

