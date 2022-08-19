Watch Now
Holt set to host second annual Hops and Bops festival

Posted at 5:49 PM, Aug 19, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — A festival of craft beer, music, food and art is coming to Holt Saturday, Aug. 21.

The township is hosting its first annual Holt Hops and Bops at the Veterans Memorial Gardens from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will have food, art activities for the whole family to enjoy and craft beer from local brewers.

