Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Holt set to host first annual Hops and Bops festival

items.[0].image.alt
Holt Community Arts Council
Holt Hops and Bops
Hops and Bops
Posted at 5:21 PM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 17:21:04-04

LANSING, Mich. — A festival of craft beer, music, food, and art is coming to Holt Saturday, August 21.

The township is hosting its first annual Holt Hops and Bops at the Veterans Memorial Gardens from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will have free art activities, for the whole family to enjoy. There will be a live art creation and an auction at 7 p.m. to benefit the Holt Community Arts Council.

If you go to the event you can expect to see EagleMonk Pub and Brewery, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, and more, selling craft beers. Local food trucks like Big Daddy's Big Dawgs, Hard Knocks Food Truck, Everything is Cheesecake, and more will also be on site.

See more events from around mid-Michigan

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Larry Wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy

FOX 47 News Neighborhood Newsletter