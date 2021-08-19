Holt set to host first annual Hops and Bops festival

LANSING, Mich. — A festival of craft beer, music, food, and art is coming to Holt Saturday, August 21.

The township is hosting its first annual Holt Hops and Bops at the Veterans Memorial Gardens from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will have free art activities, for the whole family to enjoy. There will be a live art creation and an auction at 7 p.m. to benefit the Holt Community Arts Council.

If you go to the event you can expect to see EagleMonk Pub and Brewery, Jolly Pumpkin Artisan Ales, and more, selling craft beers. Local food trucks like Big Daddy's Big Dawgs, Hard Knocks Food Truck, Everything is Cheesecake, and more will also be on site.

See more events from around mid-Michigan

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook