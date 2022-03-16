Holt residents want Delhi Township to change ordinance on chickens

LANSING, Mich. — Delhi Township rules that limit where residents can keep chickens are ruffling some feathers. Many residents in Holt took to Facebook to express their desire to own chickens, but township regulations say not so fast.

Holt residents Rick and Stacy Johnson have always owned chickens and say they’re easy to take care of and their kids love them.

"We've owned chickens quite a bit, actually. We owned them in Missouri when we were stationed there at Fort Leonard Wood. We owned them in Washington when we were stationed there," said Stacy.

When Rick retired from the military and moved his family back to Holt, having chickens were no longer an option.

"One of the first things we did once we found this house and we were going buy it was call over to Dell high Township. And they said that we weren't zoned for chickens," Rick said.

Delhi Township manager Tracy Miller said residents can keep chickens and some other farm animals within the Agricultural and Rural Residential districts. They must have parcels larger than 40,000-square-feet.

She also said most of the township’s newer subdivisions have association regulations that prohibit farm animals and an ordinance change made by the township could create disruption and confusion.

In an emailed statement Miller said in part, “While there are always a few folks who disagree, most of the public input on this topic over the years has been about their opposition to keeping chickens in their residential neighborhoods. They are concerned about a variety of issues, including foul odors, loud noises and the potential spread of disease or virus.”

Rick and Stacy believe the township should mirror Lansing guidelines. Surrounding cities like Lansing and East Lansing do allow residents to keep chickens; East Lansing requires a city permit.

The couple said their family goes through a lot of eggs and having chickens could save them a few bucks.

"Price of eggs have gone up. I mean, you know, yeah, it may not be substantial and we may still be able to get eggs, but if it's one thing that we can, you know, not have to get from the grocery store," Stacy said.

Tracy Miller also said they will continue to enforce zoning policies that are in the best interest of Township residents and remind individuals with chickens and other farm animals to keep them in the appropriate areas of the Township zoned for agricultural uses.

