Holt Public Schools will dismiss early on Thursday due to high temperatures

LANSING, Mich. — Holt Public Schools will end classes early on Thursday due to high temperatures.

"While the District has recently rented 27-portable air conditioning units for our hot buildings, at this point, the heat index is predicted to be even warmer tomorrow," Holt Superintendent David Hornak wrote Wednesday, adding that classes would end early "as a proactive measure."

Middle school and elementary school students will be dismissed at 1:35 p.m.. High school students will be dismissed at 12:35 p.m.

"Releasing early will also allow our portable air conditioning units the chance to catch up and cool the core of each of our buildings," Hornak said. "We apologize for this inconvenience and we remain hopeful that we can operate a full day as scheduled on Friday."

Temperatures are expected to be in the high 80s, lasting until Sunday. Fox 47 meteorologist, Laura Velasquez, said the heat will feel like its in the upper 90s to low 100s.

