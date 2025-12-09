Holt Public Schools Superintendent announces retirement after three decades

Holt Public Schools Superintendent Dr. David Hornak announced his retirement plans at Monday's Board of Education meeting.

Hornak said he plans to retire at the end of 2026 after serving the school district in various capacities over more than three decades.

Hornak said the 12-month notice should give the board time to have a thoughtful succession plan and allow him time to work alongside the new leader.

The superintendent's announcement provides the district with significant advance notice to conduct a comprehensive search for his replacement and ensure a smooth leadership transition.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

