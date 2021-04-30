Holt Public Schools selling 'Our Black students matter' T-shirts

LANSING, Mich. — Holt Public Schools is selling T-shirts that say “Our Black students matter" as a way of supporting students of color.

Holt Public Schools, 2021

“'Our Black students matter' itself is an expression really, that calls out for justice, and respect and empathy for lives that have been affected by centuries of, you know, discrimination, racial violence and misrepresentation,” said Sarah Moore, a teacher at Hope Middle School.

Moore said she and the Holt Equity and Access Team came up with the idea for selling T-shirts after they saw another school doing it in another state.

“We just kind of talked about how we could make it impactful for our students and our families,” she said.

The goal of the shirts is to show students that they are seen and supported.

Parents and students say the idea brings them hope.

“They make me feel pretty happy. spreading the word of Black Lives Matter. So then all this craziness just doesn't keep on happening,” said Landon Carter, a 4th grader at Wilcox Elementary.

Carter said he’s happy that all the schools “agreed that Black lives matter.”

His mother, Donna Carter, also said “I just really feel like the shirts are important for our children so that they feel like they are being heard. It's just a small, minute little piece of something that makes them feel like they're included or that they are being listened to for sure.”

The Carters say they have already placed an order for their shirt.

The district hopes everyone will wear their shirt on May 25 to honor the life of George Floyd. Shirts are still being produced. Holt Public Schools will let people know when they can pick up their orders.

