Holt Public Schools prioritizing mental health, DEI initiatives

LANSING, Mich. — There's always talk about prioritizing mental health and diversity, equity, and inclusion within schools, but the Holt Public School District is actually doing it.

"We have wanted to be very intentional in how we walk out our equity work as well as creating an inclusive environment for all of our students, but in particular, historically marginalized communities within our Holt public community,"said Holt Public Schools Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Matt Morales.

Holt Public Schools is in its first year of their Equity Oriented Strategic Plan, which focuses on DEI. It outlines the district's commitment to creating a diverse population of staff and students, and the initiatives on how to achieve those goals.

"I think that in order for us to help our students with overall academic engagement and feeling inclusive, within whole public, we must foster an environment that they feel that they are seen, heard and visible on a daily basis," Morales said.

This year the district is offering DEI professional development opportunities for staff, which will include student-led equity initiative sessions, mentorship for new hires and Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) staff, and education on community-oriented restorative practices regarding student behavior.

Also new this year, the district announced they will be expanding their mental health programs to address challenges caused by the pandemic. The initiative comes after reviewing a recent report from the U.S. Surgeon General that shows teens wanted more mental health services during the pandemic.

HPS hired two additional social workers and two school nurses. This will provide students with regular check-ins, crisis management, and mental health education.

