Holt Public Schools pledges free meals for all students through 2025-26 school year

LANSING, Mich — Holt Public Schools will continue providing free breakfast and lunch to all students through the 2025-26 school year, district leaders announced Friday as state lawmakers work to finalize Michigan's budget.

The district's leadership team and Board of Education made the commitment amid ongoing uncertainty about the state budget for the new fiscal year beginning Oct. 1.

"At Holt Public Schools, we know that access to nutritious meals plays a vital role in helping students stay focused, energized and ready to learn each day," said Dr. David Hornak, superintendent of Holt Public Schools.

"We are committed to ensuring that our students and their families know they can count on healthy meals when they come to school," Hornak said.

The district is asking families to complete the Education Benefit Form, which helps qualify Holt Public Schools for additional funding, grants and educational resources that benefit all students. The form is available on the district's website.

Want more FOX 47 News? Here's how you download our Roku app

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.