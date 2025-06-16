Holt Public Schools offers free summer meals for children

HOLT, Mich. — Hope Middle School in Holt is offering a program called Meet Up and Eat Up that provides free meals to children this summer.

Free meals will be available to any child under 18 from any school district.

Hope Middle School will serve lunch Monday through Friday until August 8.

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

WATCH: Free summer meals available for children in Holt

Free summer meals available for Holt area children

Visit https://www.fns.usda.gov/summer/sitefinder to find other free meal locations around Mid-Michigan.

