Holt Public Schools looks to save energy with building upgrades

LANSING, Mich. — Holt Public School is looking to save energy with upgrades to their buildings.

Buildings across the district will see LED lighting upgrades, air cleaners, water conservation measures and more. The goal is to create an environment where students can learn comfortably while reducing energy and operation costs.

The project is expected to save more than $3 million dollars in energy costs over 12 years, and it will be paid for by a state of Michigan energy bond and Federal ESSER funds.

The upgrades are scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

