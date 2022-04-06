Holt public schools investigates physical altercation between cafeteria worker and student

LANSING, Mich. — Holt Public Schools is investigating a physical altercation between a student and two cafeteria employees that occurred during lunch on Monday at Holt High School.

Holt Public Schools said in a statement that eyewitnesses recall an employee telling a group of students to clear a specific area in the lunchroom. The situation escalated and both the employee and students involved called each other racial slurs.

The district said a student who was not involved in the discussion hit the staff member in the face, causing a second staff member to physically intervene.

The district said it's reviewing all of the evidence before making a final determination and will consider possible academic, employment, and legal consequences for those involved. Both staff members are on administrative leave and the student who struck the staff member has been removed from the building pending further review.

The district says it's working with local police on their review of the incident.

“At Holt Public Schools, we strive to create a culture of respect, compassion, acceptance, tolerance, and civility. Physical violence of any kind is not tolerated. The use of derogatory language, including racial slurs, is strictly prohibited by Board Policy and the Student Code of Conduct,” the district said in an emailed statement.

