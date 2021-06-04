Holt man, 46, charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

LANSING, Mich. — A 46-year-old Holt man has been charged in federal court with the possession and distribution of child pornography.

Matthew Philip Volz is accused of having pornography showing prepubescent minors and distributing images through the Kik app in June of last year and March of this year.

He was arraigned Tuesday in U.S. District Court of the Western District of Michigan.

Volz is an account executive at WSYM. General Manager Gary Baxter said Volz has been placed on leave pending a review of the situation.

James Stevenson Fisher, Volz's court-appointed attorney, declined to comment on the case. Volz did not respond to messages sent by email and text.

Volz is free on $20,000 bond and has been ordered not to have unsupervised contact with minors.

The case is set for trial on Aug. 3.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook