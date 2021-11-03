Holt High School students organize walkout over bullying

LANSING, Mich. — Holt High School students grabbed their bookbags and walked out of class on Wednesday, saying they just want their concerns about bullying to be heard.

“Every time we talk about bullying it's always pushed as the word drama. Its called drama instead of bullying," said sophomore Joy Williams.

Students say that bullying has been a problem at the school for a while and it's more than drama.

“Bullying has affected me in this school because I have been bullied for a long time," said freshman Aniela Palmer. "I’m short, I’m a know it all, and I enjoy learning and you just get picked on for that in school."

Yasmeen Ludy Holt High School students holding signs, demanding change.



The front of the school was crowded with students holding signs begging for change.

“We’ve seen the lack of community here and we thought this would be something to bring us together," Williams said.

Williams said she had always wanted to organize a walkout. Last week, when another student brought a gun to school, it motivated her to take action.

“We want an open line of communication with staff and staff and other staff members should be in open communication so everyone knows everything at the same time," she said.

While students rallied around each other, teachers and the Holt Superintendent David Hornak also showed up to listen.

Yasmeen Ludy Holt teacher stood next to students holding a sign of support.



“We’re gonna handle each situation, we’re going to investigate every threat to the best of our capacity and I believe our students are ready to be a part of the solution," Hornak said, adding that he didn't want to be a barrier for students.

"I could be a barrier, or I could hold the door, and I chose to hold the door for the students," he said.

Hornak said he wants to continue to meet with the students to better understand what they're going through.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook