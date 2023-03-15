Holt High School student charged for bringing gun to school, sparks parental concerns

LANSING, Mich. — Tuesday, a 16-year-old Holt Senior High School student was arrested for brining a loaded gun into the building . Law enforcement says the student was separated from his backpack, where the fire arm was located, and he was then taken to the Ingham County Youth Home.

The student has since been charged with carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent and possessing a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.

Jess Bouvier is a Holt resident whose son up until this week attended Holt Junior High School. On Wednesday she removed him from the district.

"I'm thankful that the school district is proactive on the situation when they hear stuff from students, but it's not enough," said Bouvier.

Almost a year ago, a fight between students at Holt High School landed a 15-year-old in the hospital . Bouvier also has concerns that her son was bullied.

"The school district needs to listen to these kids and these parents that we don't feel safe," said Bouvier.

Superintendent Dr. David Hornack said the district has allocated funds toward security and mental health resources.

"Our systems appear to be strong, and we will continue to work and analyze them to ensure that, you know, the school safety is our top priority," said Hornack.

The district has implemented programs like OK2SAY and one-on-one counseling. Families hope the district can keep working to get to the root of the problem.

"It's really, really sad. I hate it for all these kids, they should be able to feel safe and ready, eager to learn. And I think with all of this going on, it's such a major weight on their minds, that no ones able to focus on school because they're worried about what's going to happen next," said Bouiver.

