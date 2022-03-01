Holt Education Foundation accepting nominations for Annual Community Recognition Awards

LANSING, Mich. — The Holt Education Foundation is taking nominations for its Annual Community Recognition Awards.

If you know an outstanding educator or school employee in the Holt Public School district, now is your chance to show them some love.

The foundation has recognized their outstanding employees, community volunteers, and alumni for more than 27 years.

If there's someone from the district who goes above and beyond and you would like to nominate them, submissions are due Friday, Mar. 4.

Awardees will be honored at the annual event on Wednesday, May 4.

https://gohps.net/OutstandingSchoolEmployee2022

https://gohps.net/OutstandingCommunityMember2022

https://gohps.net/OutstandingAlum2022

