Holt and Dimondale partner with B2 Outlet Stores for school supply giveaway

Yasmeen Ludy School supply drop box inside of B-2 Outlet Stores in Lansing

Shopping for school supplies can be expensive, but the people of Holt and Dimondale have come together to ease that burden.

Delhi Township supervisor, John Hayhoe said when the owner of B2 Outlet Stores reached out to him about their school supply drive, he asked local businesses to get involved.

"Suddenly within two days, we raised over $750 from businesses and individuals. And they said they would match that in supplies, so that bumped it right up to $1500," said Hayhoe.

Yasmeen Ludy School supplies inside of B2 Outlet Stores

John said the community of Holt and Dimondale have raised over $2,000, which B2 Outlet Store will match, making the total $4,000.

Jshell Hiller, a cashier at B2 Outlet said it's heartwarming to see people donating. "“Some folks will just wander around and if they don’t find things that they want for themselves personally, they’ll come over here to our lovely back to school station here and just pick up a few items and throw it in there."

Yasmeen Ludy Community members load hundreds of backpacks onto a truck

B2 Outlet Stores has a giant box that they use to hold school supplies, which then gets packed into bookbags and delivered to schools next week. Donations will be accepted all month.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook