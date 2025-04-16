HOLDING LANDLORDS ACCOUNTABLE: 2 proposed ordinances will make landlords responsible for relocation costs

LANSING, Mich — “So how much money did you spend here?” Asked FOX 47’s Larry Wallace.

“For the hotel, it was about $6,130,” said neighbor Rosalyn Williams.

A lot of money, Williams was forced to spend on an 8 week stay at the Country Inn, when her unit at Autumn Ridge was red tagged.

“I was initially red tagged on February 23.2023, because our furnace went out,” Willams said.

Two years, later - Williams is out of the hotel, but she reflects on what she called a "financial straining" experience, because she believes others have gone through it too.

“I am very much sure that a lot of people have experienced,” Williams said. “I am sure, lot of them are either living in hotels, living on a friend's couch or in a shelter.”

With most recent data from the city showing more than 700 red tags, city leaders are taking action.

“The ordinances intentions are that the bad landlords will be on the hook,” said Lansing Mayor Andy Schor.

Two new ordinances that are expected to be introduced at the next city council meeting on April 21.

The first one requiring landlords to have an insurance rider that will cover the relocation cost for tenants of red tagged properties.

The second ordinance, is for landlords who don't have the rider, and will require them to pay the city for relocation costs for red tagged tenants.

“Right now, if we go in and red tag a property and the property is unsafe, we are currently on the hook or tax payers are on the hook for taking care of relocations,” Schor said.

Schor, who supports the ordinances, believes this will relieve that burden for tax payers and the city.

“It's just another accountability piece,” Schor said.