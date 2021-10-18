Hill Community Garden in south Lansing makes upgrades with $43,000 grant

LANSING, Mich. — Volunteers with the Hill Community Garden say they’re now able to feed more people thanks a grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture.

"We will be able to with this addition put about 10,000 pounds a year of fresh produce into the pantries," said Kathie Dunbar, executive director for the South Lansing Community Association, a member of the Lansing City Council and a candidate for mayor.

In a typical year, the garden on Wise Road produces between 2,000 and 3,000 pounds of food.

"The grant was $43,000, what they gave us, and then we're matching 30 percent. So the total project is about $60,000," said volunteer Elizabeth Stepnowski.

The money was used to buy gardening equipment, a well and even a new hoop house.

"The new hoop house that we got is 30 feet by 90 feet, and so it allows more stuff to be grown throughout the winter," Stepnowski said.

The Hill Community Garden was one of nine Michigan gardens to receive the grant.

"They gave us this grant to help us as an urban farm, not to sell the produce but to feed people in need. And that's extremely powerful and and I am immensely grateful to them for doing that," Dunbar said.

