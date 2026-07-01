Heat wave brings business to south side Lansing concession stand owner

LANSING, Mich — While many residents are looking for ways to escape the heat, at least one local business owner says the heat wave is working in her favor.

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Sharron's Concessions operates out of a tent on the corner of Holmes Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on Lansing's southside.

Owner Sharron Martin said high temperatures are driving customers to her stand.

"Even though it's so hot the heat brings me business. Everyone wants a snow cone," Martin said.

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This is the stand's sixth summer in operation. The setup has the feeling of a convenience store mixed with a carnival complete with drinks, snacks and a cotton candy machine that draws attention from younger customers.

"Most kids I would expect to want a snow cone but when they see this cotton candy machine they would rather have cotton candy because they love to see it get made, they love to see it get whipped up really big," Martin said.

Martin works with special needs students in Lansing schools during the academic year but does not receive pay over the summer.

"So I created this business and it's been working for me," she said.

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Martin said she had seen 10 customers within the first three hours of a shift that runs until sundown. She said business varies day to day.

The heat made it difficult for Martin to make a snow cone for a customer, with intense heat melting the treat before any flavors could be added.

"I couldn't even get the juice or the flavor on the snow cone because the ice was melting instantly," Martin said. "It's letting me know it's hot out here."

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Martin said the job earns her extra money and allows her to interact with kids she sees in school during the fall and spring. Martin says she values the support from the neighborhood

"It's going great I love it. I love the community. The community supports me over here on MLK and Holmes," she said.

Despite welcoming the heat for business, Martin said she is ready for a break.

"I really need the beach because I am sweating so much," she said.

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