He pushed to legalize recreational marijuana. Now he's running a huge marijuana shop in Lansing.

LANSING, Mich. — Edgewood Wellness is expanding. Owner Jeffrey Hank said the south Lansing store will soon be one of the biggest marijuana shops in the county.

Larry Wallace

“Lansing a very unique history and marijuana culture,” Hank said. “We’ve been here from the start and want to be here until the end.”

Hank knows the ins and outs of the cannabis industry. He was the director of MILegalize, an organization that fought unsuccessfully to get recreational marijuana legalization on the ballot in 2016 and was part of the successful effort in 2018.

He bought Edgewood Wellness on the south side a few years ago.

“So, I originally got into cannabis as an activist and advocate and helped run the state legalization campaign,” Hank said. “I didn’t get into it as a business opportunity, but I’m from the city of Lansing, I was born here. So, when the opportunity came in December 2017 is when I got in the industry.”

Edgewood opened in 2018 and sells all kinds of products.

“We have things from smokable flower, to vape cartridges, to edibles,” Hank said. “We have all sorts of things that people may use whether they’re medical or not medical.”

The building at 134 E. Edgewood Blvd. used to be a gym. Now Hank and his team are expanding the business to utilize all of its 19,000 square feet. When construction is done, there will be a coffee shop, a few consumption lounges and even an art gallery inside.

“It’s huge,” Hank said. “It’s the second biggest shop in the United States. Planet 13 in Las Vegas is probably the biggest now. But we wanted to make this place unique and not make it just a typical weed place. We wanted people from all walks of life to come here and feel welcomed.”

Hank hopes the construction will be done in mid-August.

