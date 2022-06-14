Happy Feet Pet Rescue gets a new home in Delhi Township

LANSING, Mich. — Delhi Township is getting some new furry friends!

Happy Feet Pet Rescue has been helping cats and dogs find homes since 2020, and now the organization has found a home of its own.

They will be opening a new location on Jolly Road in Delhi Township.

They will have a suite in the same building as Jolly Road Veterinary Hospital and will be named Landry's Landing, in honor of one of their donor's dogs who passed away.

They hope to open on Aug. 1, 2022.

