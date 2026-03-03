Gun violence costs Lansing taxpayers up to $1.2 million per incident, data shows

LANSING, Mich — Gun violence in Lansing carries a price tag that extends far beyond the immediate aftermath — and it's often taxpayers who foot the bill.

According to a report from the National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform, a single non-fatal shooting can cost between $ 700,000 and $ 750,000. A fatal shooting can cost up to $1.2 million.

Dan Boggan, a strategy manager with Lansing's Advance Peace program, shared those figures and explained what drives the costs so high.

"There's so much that goes into that one scene, hospitals, ambulances, there's so much into the investigation process, courts you know name it," Boggan said.

Boggan said the costs outlined in the report can accumulate months or even years after a shooting — and they frequently fall on taxpayers.

Lansing police say they have seen 4 non-fatal shootings and 0 fatal shootings so far this year. But even as the community deals with the physical and emotional toll of gun violence, the financial impact is often overlooked.

Lansing resident Clifton Foster said he is fed up with the ongoing problem.

"It's disappointing, you would think that people would want to get along a lot better…there's a lot going on in our world and we need peace.. we need to with the things that really matter," Foster said.

When asked how it feels to know those costs land on taxpayers, Foster said the situation calls for a better approach.

"Again, it's disappointing… we have to do what we have to do, but I think it's better ways we could go about it doing," Foster said.

For some, that better approach means investing more in prevention. The city's current budget allocates $475,000 toward gun prevention work — an amount Boggan said could always be higher.

"We will always be looking for more funding to support our community and the surrounding community because this is life saving work, in more ways than one," Boggan said.

We reached out to Mayor Andy Schor for a statement on the possibility of increased funding for gun prevention work. He responded with this statement “Combating gun violence requires a multi-level approach that includes prevention, intervention, and enforcement. I have prioritized funding for the Advance Peace Initiative to work directly on the streets and prevent retaliatory gun violence in our community. Data shows that this effort is working. Our next City budget is being finalized and will be introduced shortly, and I continue to work with my team to keep this issue a priority and find ways to provide funding that keeps our neighborhoods safer for everyone.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.