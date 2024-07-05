Guests: Multiple cars broken into at Causeway Bay

Guests at Causeway Bay Hotel tell us 5 cars were broken into Wednesday night.

Guests say there were hundreds of dollars in damages.

Watch video above to hear from hotel guests who were impacted.

Alichia Avery said she woke up Thursday morning at the Causeway Bay Hotel, to find her car window shattered.

“This is just a mess,” Avery said.

Avery’s window is still not repaired, she said she's looking at more than 300 dollars in damages and that's not including what was taken from the car.

“There was over $800 worth of stolen stuff out of here, between the meds, the devices and the vapes, the vape mods,” Avery said.

But Avery isn't the only Causeway guest dealing with this. Douglas Chaffee said his Hyundai Elantra was broken into, around the same time.

“We have no vehicle a single family with three kids were stuck here with no transportation,” Chaffee said.,

Guests tell us the hotel saw 3 other car break ins Wednesday night, and are pushing the hotel for answers.

“They said the cameras weren't working,” Avery said.

We called the hotel to see if the cameras were working and they declined to comment,

Avery and Chaffee said they've filed police reports and hope they can find their own solution soon.

We reached out to the Lansing Police Department to see where the investigation stands and they did not get back to us.