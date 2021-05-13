Gravity Smokehouse & BBQ moving to former Champions Sports Bar location

HOLT, Mich. — Bruce Kring and James Stine opened Gravity Smokehouse &BBQ three years ago. Now the duo is moving to the building that once housed Champions Sports Bar and Grill.

“We're going from 1000 square feet to 5000 square feet. So it's significant,” said Stine.

Yasmeen Ludy Gravity Smokehouse and Bbq purchase new location

The new location will seat 153 people, plus there will be patio seating.

“We continue to hit milestones. This is just another milestone that we're moving to a bigger building. You know, we're able to be in our own community. We both grew up in Holt,” sStine said.

The idea for the business started when they were just 13 years old,

“We talked about doing something like this when we grew up. Fast forward to about three years ago, four years ago. And we decided to start a food truck,” Kring said.

From food trucks to a small restaurant and now to an even bigger restaurant, the owners have big plans ahead.

Kring said customers will be excited for the expansion of their menu. They’re even adding fries.

“On the inside, we've put in all new beer system in and we're putting 30 beers on tap on the inside. So yeah, we'll run full bar, we'll be able to expand our menu from here when we move there. So a lot of our daily specials will be regulars on the menu there,” he said.

Kring and Stine are hoping to have the new location open in late June.

