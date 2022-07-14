LANSING, Mich. — Give-A-Kid Projects in Holt is making sure students have everything they need to be successful when it's time to go back to school.

Clothes, shoes, school supplies, you name it, the Give-A-Kid Projects has it covered.

Through donations and grants, the organization has been able to serve families in the Holt community for over 40 years with four major programs: Give-A-Kid-A-Backpack, Give-A-Kid-A-Coat, Give-A-Kid-A-Christmas, Give-A-Kid-A-Suitcase and Give-A-Kid-A-Backpack.

Last year, they gave over 300 students in Holt Public Schools book bags, and next Thursday, they plan to give out more than 350 book bags.

“Each one gets a backpack that's got in stuff they need for their grade level. They also get a brand new outfit to wear on the first day of school and a brand new pair of shoes. So they look good from top to bottom,” said Sandy Wrigglesworth, a board member for Give-A-Kid Projects.

In order to get a book bag, parents would have needed to fill out a form on their website. But, if you show up at Holt United Methodist Church next Thursday and need a book bag for your child, they will accommodate you.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook