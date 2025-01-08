Give-A-Kid Projects in Holt is December's 3-Degree Guarantee Recipient

Give-A-Kid is celebrating 40 years of serving the Holt community.

Through a variety of programs—like Give-A-Kid a Coat, Give-A-Kid a Christmas, Give-A-Kid 360, Give-A-Kid a Suitcase, and Give-A-Kid a Backpack—the organization meets the needs of children year-round.

Video shows the check presentation.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Thanks to our 3-Degree Partnership, FOX 47 will help support Give-A-Kid in continuing its mission.

"Partnering with FOX 47 is a huge, exciting adventure for all of us," said President, Tim Currin.

He added that the donations will go a long way.

"The money we get from FOX 47 will go to buy 10, 15, or 20 shopping carts of coats to get us going for the following year."

