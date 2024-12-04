3 DEGREE GUARANTEE: Give-A-Kid has provided to kids in our neighborhoods for decades

For every forecast prediction in our 10 pm newscasts in December, if our meteorologist is within three degrees, we'll donate $50 to Give-A-Kid.

Give-A-Kid is celebrating 40 years of serving the Holt community.

Video shows inside the operation as Give-A-Kid is getting ready for the holiday season.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Introducing this month's 3 Degree Guarantee, Give-A-Kid. The non-profit has been supporting children in our neighborhoods for decades.

"Give-A-Kid started in 1984," said President Tim Currin.

For the last 40 years, Give-A-Kid has helped thousands of families in need.

"The greatest thing is we're giving back to the community. Just in 2023, we helped over 3,100 kids."

Through a variety of programs—like Give-A-Kid a Coat, Give-A-Kid a Christmas, Give-A-Kid 360, Give-A-Kid a Suitcase, and Give-A-Kid a Backpack—the organization meets the needs of children year-round.

Currently, they’re preparing for Christmas.

"We'll do around 700 kids, maybe more, at Christmas time," Currin shared.

Volunteers are busy packing boxes with toys such as Barbies and Monopoly games.

"We pack them in a box, and then the parents get it along with wrapping paper so they can take them home," said volunteer Sandy Wriggelsworth.

Wriggelsworth, a retired Holt Public Schools 4th-grade teacher, says volunteering with Give-A-Kid is deeply meaningful to her.

"This seemed like the perfect fit."

Thanks to our 3-Degree Partnership, FOX 47 will help support Give-A-Kid in continuing its mission.

"Partnering with FOX 47 is a huge, exciting adventure for all of us," said Currin.

He added that the donations will go a long way.

"The money we get from FOX 47 will go to buy 10, 15, or 20 shopping carts of coats to get us going for the following year."

