Girl shot in south Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — A girl was shot around 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 3600 block of Karen Street on Lansing's south side.

The girl is being treated in a hospital.

A Lansing police spokesperson said police do not yet know the age or identity of the girl or the nature of the shooting. They also do not yet have any suspects.

