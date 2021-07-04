Watch
NeighborhoodsDelhi Township, Holt & Southside Lansing

Actions

Girl shot in south Lansing

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
police siren light
Posted at 7:42 PM, Jul 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-04 19:45:07-04

LANSING, Mich. — A girl was shot around 5 p.m. on Sunday in the 3600 block of Karen Street on Lansing's south side.

The girl is being treated in a hospital.

A Lansing police spokesperson said police do not yet know the age or identity of the girl or the nature of the shooting. They also do not yet have any suspects.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

larry wallace

Larry Wallace

10:16 AM, Jan 03, 2021

Southside Lansing

Neighborhood Reporter

Larry Wallace

Yasmeen Ludy

Yasmeen Ludy

12:07 PM, Feb 16, 2021

Holt / Dimondale

Neighborhood Reporter

Yasmeen Ludy