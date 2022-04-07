Gillespie Company set to bring $20 million development to Holt

LANSING, Mich. — The Gillespie Company is bringing a $20 million new development to south Cedar Street in Holt.

The two building development will be called Esker Square and will include 90 apartments. Thirty of the apartments will be live-work style apartments where you can have a store front or an office as part of your living space. The first building is under construction and will be completed later this summer. The second building will be completed sometime next year.

"We're very excited to be in Holt Michigan, with Esker Square, a development that we've been working on with Delhi Township, and the community for for a handful of years," said President of The Gillespie Company, Scott Gillespie. "We're very excited about the plans and the studies that the Downtown Development Authority, and the township were working on and Holt, they worked with with some great firms to pull together a plan for future development. And we were fortunate enough to be selected to be a developer."

There will be studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom options available. Gillespie said they are still working out the pricing.

