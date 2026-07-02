LANSING, Mich — An empty lot on Valencia Boulevard in south Lansing is set to become a new neighborhood designed to help families achieve the dream of homeownership.

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region broke ground on a nearly $2 million project to build 10 affordable homes on Valencia Boulevard in south Lansing over the next four years.

Two homes have already been claimed by first-time homebuyers, including Souci Chappell, who says the program makes homeownership more accessible for families who may not qualify for traditional mortgages.

Future homeowner Edward Smith said the 22-month Habitat process has helped him build strong friendships and a sense of community before moving in.

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region President Brent Taylor called the development the organization's largest and most ambitious project to date, with construction on the first two homes expected to begin in the coming weeks and be completed by spring.

WATCH: Future homeowners celebrate start of new Habitat for Humanity community in South Lansing

Future homeowners celebrate start of new Habitat for Humanity community in South Lansing

On Wednesday, Habitat for Humanity Capital Region broke ground on a project that will bring 10 affordable homes to the area over the next four years. The nearly $2 million investment is the organization's largest housing development to date and is aimed at creating opportunities for first-time homebuyers.

Two of the 10 homes have already been spoken for, including one that will belong to future homeowner Souci Chappell.

"It's nice that Habitat provides that option for people to have affordable homes," Chappell said. "Everyone can't just go to the bank and get a home loan. They may not be financially where they need to be or have the credit that they need to have, so with Habitat they'll work with you."

Habitat for Humanity's homeownership program allows qualifying families to purchase affordable homes while completing volunteer hours and participating in financial education and homeownership preparation.

As Chappell looks forward to moving into her new home, she's also excited about becoming part of a growing community. One of her future neighbors, Edward Smith, said the experience has already helped him build lasting relationships.

"With Habitat, it's been 22 months with them, and in those 22 months I've built a lot of solid friendships and camaraderie," Smith said.

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region President Brent Taylor said the development represents a major milestone for the organization.

"This is our biggest, most ambitious project we've ever been involved in, and it's going to bring so much of the community together," Taylor said. "Here in the next couple weeks, we'll actually be digging foundations and starting on the first two homes."

Construction on the first homes is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with Chappell's and Smith's homes anticipated to be completed by the spring.

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is encouraging others interested in affordable homeownership opportunities to contact the organization to learn more about its programs and future developments.

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